Man Sentenced to 11 Years in Prison for Fatal Stabbing at Santa Ana Punk Show

A man who fatally stabbed a fellow concertgoer at a punk rock show in Santa Ana was sentenced Monday to 11 years in prison, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said.

Juan Angel Rivera, 23, was convicted by a jury of voluntary manslaughter in the killing of Nathan Joe Alfaro, 23, on March 3, 2016.

The men were among many who attended a show that night at Underground DTSA in the 200 block of East 3rd Street.

According to Santa Ana police, Rivera and Alfaro were involved in a confrontation in the middle of a mosh pit about 10:30 p.m. when Rivera pulled out a knife and stabbed Alfaro multiple times in the torso, then left with a group of people.

See the full story on LATimes.com.