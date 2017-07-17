Melrose Rooftop Cinema E.P. & L.P.’s New Dinner and a Movie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Co-Owner Grant Smillie and Chef Louise Tikaram from E.P. & L.P. joined us live to tell us all about the launch of their Melrose Rooftop Cinema along with their offerings for Dine LA Week. Playing weekly through October, the Melrose Rooftop Cinema—with a seating capacity of 200—will feature over two dozen cult classic movies and new releases alike including Good Fellas, Top Gun, Pretty Woman, Pulp Fiction, La La Land, Dirty Dancing, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, and Back to the Future. With screenings on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday night on the rooftop space adjacent to L.P., the venue will offer General Admission ($15) and VIP seating ($25), with a supplemental pre-screening ‘Express Menu’ dinner available for $34 with modern Asian fare from Aussie-Fijian Executive Chef Louis Tikaram. For Dine LA Week, they’re offering an affordable menu For more information on Melrose Rooftop Cinema, you can go to their website. E.P. and L.P. is located at 603 N. La Cienega Blvd in West Hollywood. For more information, you can go to their website.