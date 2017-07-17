Video Showing Arrest of Street Vendor in Perris Sparks Outrage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Video showing the arrest of a 52-year-old female street vendor in Perris has sparked outrage, while police say the woman was resisting arrest and selling without a permit.

Juanita Mendez-Medrano was selling flowers and Hawaiian-style leis on June 6 when Perris police arrested her. At the time, motorcycle officers for the Perris Police Department were patrolling the area near Perris Boulevard and Nuevo Road due to a graduation ceremony for nearby Perris High School.

Mendez-Medrano was one of about 15 vendors who were warned and issued tickets for selling items without the required City of Perris permits, according to Perris police, who said vendors were walking into traffic to sell their products.

However, video of the altercation between Mendez-Medrano and the officer who arrested her -- which appeared in a tweet on June 7 -- has sparked outrage. The video contains graphic content and viewer discretion is advised -- it can be seen here.

The video shows Mendez-Medrano holding a bouquet of flowers as she pulls away from the officer arresting her, who appears to grab her arms and then her hair at one point. The officer finally wrestles her to the ground, appearing to put his hand over her mouth in the final moments before he finally handcuffs her as she is lying on the ground.

In a press release, Perris police said that Mendez-Medrano "refused to cooperate as necessary to allow our officer to issue her a citation."

"She refused to provide her name, and attempted to walk away," the press release states. "Our officer repeatedly told Ms. Mendez-Medrano why she was being detained, and that she could not go without being issued a citation."

Perris police have said Mendez-Medrano's arrest came as officers were trying to control traffic and clear the area as vendors were walking into the street and creating "obvious traffic safety concerns," according to a press release.

But a witness there that day said that vendors were not creating unsafe conditions by walking into traffic.

"A safety hazard -- maybe if they were, like, in the middle of the street," Jason Hernandez, a witness, told KTLA.

Hernandez said the vendors were off in a corner near the high school and in a parking lot for the school -- not in the middle of the street.

"They're overstepping their boundaries," Hernandez said. "They should just calm the situation down, not tackle a lady who, you know, is just trying to provide for her family."

In the video, Mendez-Medrano can be heard defending herself and pleading with the officer in Spanish.

"Why go after people trying to make a decent living?" she says while being arrested. "Why not go after gang-bangers?"

Police said that Mendez-Medrano allegedly gave several fake names before the officer arrested her on charges of "violating the city ordinance and obstructing justice," according to a press release from Perris police, which said that "a very brief physical struggle ensued before Mendez-Medrano was taken into custody."

"As with most police events, the short, publicly produced video does not have the full context or content of the incident seen on the video," the news release from Perris police reads.