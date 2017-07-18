72-Acre Fire in Perris is 80 Percent Contained, Firefighter Transported to Hospital

A 72-acre vegetation fire in Ellis was 80 percent contained at around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Riverside County Fire Department said.

The fire was first reported near the 1700 block of McPherson Road at about 3:31 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Riverside County Fire Department. Over a three-hour period, the fire grew from 10 acres to 72 acres in size, and a firefighter at the scene was transported to an area hospital for minor “heat-related symptoms,” according to officials. The fire also left minor damage on a greenhouse.

Between about 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., firefighters managed to get the blaze from 10 percent contained to 80 percent, officials said.

#EllisFire [UPDATE] – The fire is now 80% contained at 72 acres. — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) July 19, 2017

The first arriving chief officer had reported that the fire was “burning at a dangerous rate of spread,” according to a news release.

At about 5:30 p.m., Riverside fire officials tweeted that the fire was around 20 acres.

#EllisFire – The fire is 20 acres. Firefighters have stopped the forward rate of spread. — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) July 19, 2017

Two hours later, at about 7:30 p.m., officials the fire had grown to 72 acres and was 10 percent contained. In a news release around that same time, officials said that the fire had left minor damage on a greenhouse.

#EllisFire [UPDATE] – The fire remains at 72 acres and is 10% contained. — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) July 19, 2017