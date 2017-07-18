Arizona Man Fatally Stabs Brother Over Video Game, Police Say

An Arizona man is dead after his brother stabbed him over an argument about video games, police said.

Mesa police say that at about 5:46 p.m. Friday, David Ramirez, 24, approached his brother Felipe Barajas Ramirez, 28, in their apartment near Country Club Drive and Southern Avenue and said he wanted to play video games, KTVK reported.

But Felipe Ramirez declined and said he was watching television.

An argument escalated to a fight and David Ramirez was stabbed by a 4-inch folding knife that Felipe Ramirez was fiddling with before the altercation, court documents said.

Felipe Ramirez’s girlfriend saw the blood and called 911.

David Ramirez was transported to Banner Desert Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Felipe Ramirez is charged with second-degree murder.

A judge set a cash bond for Felipe Ramirez at $750,000.