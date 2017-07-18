Big Rig Crashes Over Center Divider, Blocks Northbound I-5 Near Lincoln Heights

An Arco tanker driving along the southbound I-5 near Lincoln Heights collided with a car and then crashed over the center divider and into the northbound I-5 at around 9:34 p.m. Tuesday night, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The northbound I-5 was completely blocked by the length of the big rig, fire officials said. No one was injured although one person was being assessed for medical treatment, authorities said. No fuel or product spilled from the semi-truck during the crash, and traffic in the area is expected to be congested.

No further information has been released by fire officials.