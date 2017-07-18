Psychotherapist Stacy Kaiser joined us live with her advice on how to talk to your teen about the new Netflix film “To the Bone”. Ellen is an unruly, 20-year-old young woman with anorexia nervosa who spent the better part of her teenage years being shepherded through various recovery programs, only to find herself several pounds lighter every time. Determined to find a solution, her dysfunctional family agrees to send her to a group home for youths, which is led by a non-traditional doctor. Stacy talked about the show, what types of conversation should you be having with your teens and general advice about dealing with teens with eating disorders. For more information on Stacy Kaiser, you can go to her website or follow her on twitter or facebook @StacyKaiser. For more info on Live Happy Magazine, you can go to their website.
Conversations With Your Teens About Netflix New Series “To The Bone”
