Ex-Med School Dean Accused of Associating With Criminals, Drug Users ‘On Leave From His Roles’ at USC, University Says

The former dean of USC’s medical school is on leave and is no longer seeing patients after the Los Angeles Times reported that he associated with criminals and drug users who said he abused methamphetamine and other drugs, university officials said Monday.

Carmen A. Puliafito led the Keck School of Medicine for nearly a decade before resigning in 2016. He remained on the Keck faculty and continued to represent the university at public events.

Puliafito, a noted ophthalmologist, also continued to accept patients at campus eye clinics as recently as this weekend, according to his USC web page.

The Times published its investigation Monday. USC said in a statement later in the day that it was “following all proper procedures to review his status in patient care. He is currently on leave from his roles at USC, including seeing patients.”

