Family, Law Enforcement Pay Respects to Slain 5-Year-Old at South Pasadena Funeral

Local police officers stood before the Holy Family Catholic Church in South Pasadena on Tuesday, when a teary-eyed Ana Estevez arrived to the private funeral service for her 5-year-old son Aramazd “Piqui” Andressian Jr., whose father has been arrested on charges of killing him.

Estevez, carrying a white hat that belonged to her son, was escorted into the church by South Pasadena Police Chief Arthur Miller. She requested that local law enforcement attend the funeral as a show of gratitude for their work on the tragic case, police said.

During the funeral, Estevez mourned the loss of her son by telling of “an eternal shadow of devastation and emptiness” she has felt following his death. She told of her love for her son, who knew by the beloved nickname “Piqui.”

“I want the world to see what an amazing child you were to me, through my eyes,” she said during the service.

The body of Andressian Jr. was found just over two months after his mother first reported to the San Marino Police Department that her ex-husband had failed to exchange custody of their son on April 22, according to local officials.

That day, Andressian Sr. — the child’s father — was found unresponsive in Arroyo Park after the two took a trip to Disneyland just days before, authorities said. It was the last time the 5-year-old boy was publicly seen.

A search involving more than 100 police officers and search and rescue personnel was held, but officials were unable to find the boy, according to authorities.

While Andressian Sr. had been initially suspected and arrested in the case of his son’s disappearance, he was released from South Pasadena jail pending further investigation.

Months after the boy’s disappearance, on June 23, his father was arrested in Las Vegas and charged with his murder, authorities said. He has pled not guilty.

Just a week later, officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department located a body believed to be Andressian Jr. in the Lake Cachuma area following a search involving over 200 police officers and search and rescue personnel.

On Wednesday, a public memorial for Andressian Jr. will be held at the Los Angeles Arboretum in Arcadia. It is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.