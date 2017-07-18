Firefighters Put Out 2-Acre Brush Fire Burning Along 5 Freeway in Sylmar

Firefighters extinguished a two-acre brush fire that occurred Tuesday morning along the 5 Freeway in Sylmar, officials said.

Crews responded to the flames at approximately 8:45 a.m. near the Old Road and northern Sierra Highway, on the border between Sylmar and Newhall, according to an alert by the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

LACFD air and ground crews assisted in extinguishing the flames burning in light grass and medium brush. The fire moved quickly due to the grass, the firefighters on scene said.

The Old Road from Weldon Canyon to San Fernando Road was blocked during the fire, according to a tweet by the California Highway Patrol’s Los Angeles office.

The brush fire was fully contained around 10 a.m., according to an update tweeted by the Los Angeles County Fire Department Air Operations Section.

