Florida Man Faces Drug Charges After Trying to Report Stolen $50 and Cocaine

A man in Florida was attempting to report a crime against him when he ended up getting himself arrested on charges of possession of cocaine, resisting arrest without violence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

David Blackmon, who local officials said identifies himself as a drug dealer, called the sheriff’s office in Okaloosa County in Florida to report that someone had broken into his car and stolen $50 in cash — and a quarter-ounce of cocaine.

Then he made the responding deputy’s job even easier.

The deputy found cocaine still in the car, a crack pipe on the car floor, and a crack rock on the center console, the sheriff’s office said. Officials later arrested Blackmon.

The sheriff’s office did not know whether he had a lawyer.