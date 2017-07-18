Man Wanted in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash in Ventura

A 48-year-old Ventura man is wanted by California Highway Patrol officials after he allegedly fled the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash on foot, CHP said Tuesday.

Officials are calling for the public’s help in finding Patrick John McVicker, 48, after his vehicle crashed into another car on July 6, officials said. The other driver in the crash, 69-year-old John Slade, was killed due to major internal injuries he suffered during the collision, according to a CHP news release.

McVicker is described by authorities as a 6-foot tall white male weighing about 225 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes, who has ties to the Ventura, Ojai and Oxnard area.

He has been issued an arrest warrant for his involvement in the felony hit-and-run, and he was allegedly driving at a high speed when the crash happened, authorities said.

McVicker was driving his 2011 Audi S5 northbound along U.S. Route 101 near Victoria Avenue in Ventura, when his car allegedly collided with a 2013 Toyota Prius being driven by Slade, officials said.

The Audi that McVicker was driving “continued out of control through a guardrail,” CHP officials said in a news release, before it continued driving off the road and “rolling onto its side.” The Toyota that Slade was driving lost control and crashed into a guardrail and center divider wall as a result of the collision, officials said.

McVicker fled the scene on foot right after the crash, officials said, abandoning Slade and leaving a passenger inside his Audi S5 at the scene.

Slade was transported to the intensive care unit at Ventura County Medical Center, where it was determined that he had suffered major internal injuries as a result of the crash, according to authorities.

The next morning, Slade died due to his injuries, officials said.

The crash is being investigated as a felony hit-and-run by CHP’s Special Investigations Unit.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Patrick John McVicker is urged to call the CHP’s Ventura Area office at 805-662-2640.