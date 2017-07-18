Man’s Body Found in Oxnard Harbor; Cause of Death Still Unknown

The deceased body of a 95-year-old man was found in the waters of the Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard, local police said Tuesday.

The body was found in a water channel in the 2500 block of Monaco Drive in Oxnard after police received a call around 1 p.m. on Tuesday from a person who was in a boat near the scene, according to a news release from the Oxnard Police Department. The person is believed to be a 95-year old white male resident from the city of Ventura.

The cause of death is still unknown, as an autopsy is expected to be performed at a later date, but an investigation is underway.

Officials have not released any other information at this time.