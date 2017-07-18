Police Seek to ID Man Caught on Video Stealing $10K of Merchandise From Canoga Park Shop in Take-Over Robbery

Police are attempting to identify a man caught on video strolling out of a Canoga Park sunglasses retailer with thousands of dollars worth of merchandise stolen in a brazen take-over robbery, officials said Monday.

Police are calling the man the “Oceans Eleven” bandit because his robbery style in the July 6 incident was akin to the shamelessly confident plots hatched in the popular film franchise, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department.

He was able to walk away with more than $10,000 in products and cash, officers said.

The man may have thought he escaped surveillance as he was seen spray painting over the lenses of security cameras within the store, located within Village Shopping Center on the 6600 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, police said.

After disabling the cameras he ordered the sales associate to stuff stacks of designer sunglasses into trash bags. At one point, he made the female employee aware he was armed with a compact semi-automatic handgun and knife, investigators said.

Outside the store, the mall’s security system captured video of the man nonchalantly walking away with several bags packed with loot.

“I can’t remember a robbery so brazen,” LAPD Detective Fernando Avila said in the statement. “Most crooks try to disguise their faces and don’t worry about the cameras, but this crook took a different approach, like a scene out of ‘Oceans Eleven.'”

“The reality is; today, you can’t go anywhere without leaving your image behind,” he added.

The suspect was described as white or possibly Middle Eastern man who is about 6 feet tall, of medium build and 25 to 30 years old.

Surveillance footage showed him wearing a baseball cap turned backward and carrying a duffel bag.

Anyone with additional information can contact Detective Avila at 818-756-3520, or submit an anonymous tip via 888-222-8477.