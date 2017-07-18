Roll & Go Vacation Looks With Blush Boutique

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Personal Stylist and the owner of Blush Boutique Sherry Thomas will join us live with light weight, wrinkle-free fashions that are perfect for your summer vacation. Blush Boutique has locations at 23671 Calabasas Road in Calabasas and 1610 E Thousand Oaks Blvd Suit E in Thousand Oaks. For more information, you can go to their website.