Shooting at Signal Hill Strip Club Leaves 1 Man Dead, 2 Women Wounded

Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and two women injured at an adult entertainment club in Signal Hill early Tuesday morning.

Signal Hill police officers were called to the Fantasy Castle in the 2800 block of Walnut Avenue at about 1:45 a.m. regarding a gunshot victim call, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Bill Cotter said.

Arriving officers found a man in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds.

The unidentified man, who was in his 20s, died at the scene, Cotter said.

Two women, also in the their 20s, were wounded in the incident and were being treated at a nearby hospital, Cotter said. Their conditions were unknown.

All of the victims appeared to be patrons of the club, Cotter said.

There was no immediate word on a possible motive for the shooting.

Signal Hill police asked the public to avoid Walnut Avenue between 27th Street and 29th Street, and 28th Street between Gaviota Avenue and Gundry Avenue Tuesday morning as authorities investigate the shooting.

A similar incident occurred at the same club in October.

In that incident, two people were found with gunshot wounds and a third person had been run over by a motorist fleeing the area after the shooting, the Los Angeles Times reported.

All three suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Times.

33.804461 -118.167846