SoCal Mountains, Deserts Saw Record-Breaking Heat Over Last 30 Days

The last 30 days in Southern California’s deserts and mountains were the hottest on record for that period, according to the National Weather Service in San Diego.

Average temperatures in Big Bear, Palm Springs, Palomar Mountain and Borrego Springs hit historic highs between June 18 and Monday, due to an unusually persistent span of heat and few changes in weather patterns — such as rain — meteorologist Brett Albright said.

“A pattern that is stagnant like that and is very persistent is going to give us a lot of heat,” he said.

Big Bear’s average temperature in the last month was 67.6 degrees, while Palm Springs’ was 98, Palomar Mountain’s was 77.6 and Borrego Springs’ was 95.9.

