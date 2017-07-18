Victorville Man Arrested on Suspicion of Shooting His Brother

A 20-year-old Victorville man was arrested after allegedly shooting his 21-year-old brother in the chest, the Victorville Police Department announced on Tuesday.

Jakarr Thomas was arrested at a home in the 16600 block of Joshua Street around 1:05 p.m. on Monday after allegedly fleeing to a residence following the shooting, police said in a press release.

He and his brother, Victor Thomas, began arguing about family issues an hour earlier at their home in the 16600 block of Culley Street. The argument soon escalated and Jakarr allegedly shot Victor one time in the chest before fleeing, according to police.

Victor was driven to the hospital by a family member and transferred by helicopter to another medical center for treatment, police said.

Authorities found two handguns at the home where Jakarr was arrested and identified one weapon as the gun used in the shooting, the press release stated.

Jakkar was booked at High Desert Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in Victorville Superior Court on Wednesday.