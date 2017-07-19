2 Boyle Heights Teens, Including 14-Year-Old and 15-Year-Old, Are ‘Critical’ Missing: LAPD

A 14-year-old and 15-year-old went missing from the Boyle Heights neighborhood on Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Jaylin Mazariegos, 15, and Adrian Gonzalez, 14 — who LAPD said are believed to be together — both went missing Wednesday morning and were not seen leaving their homes, according to authorities. Mazariegos was last seen around 6:15 a.m. in the 2600 block of Alcazar Street, and Gonzalez was last seen around 7:30 a.m. in the block of De Neve Lane.

Mazariegos is described by police as a 4-foot-11-inch Hispanic girl with purple hair and brown eyes and weighing around 93 pounds; she may be carrying a back pack. Gonzalez is described as a 5-foot-6-inch tall Hispanic boy with purple hair in a mohawk who weighs around 150 pounds.

The mother of Mazariegos discovered her daughter was missing when she returned to their home later Wednesday and found that the 14-year-old was missing along with some clothing and her black BMX bike, officials said. Gonzalez’s mother also discovered he was missing later in the day, along with some clothing and his red and black bicycle.

“They made statements on their Instragram accounts indicating a desire to leave Los Angeles by train,” a news release from LAPD states. “They made additional statements on Instragram that have caused their families to be concerned about their state of mind and their safety.”

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jaylin Mazariegos or Adrian Gonzalez is urged to contact the Hollenbeck Division Watch Commander at 323-342-4101. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be sent to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or www.lacrimestoppers.org.