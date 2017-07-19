× Aliso Canyon Natural Gas Storage Facility Near Porter Ranch Can Reopen, State Officials Say

The Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility near Porter Ranch, which closed after a massive leak forced thousands to flee their homes, can reopen at a reduced capacity, state officials said Wednesday.

“This facility will be held to the most rigorous monitoring, inspection and safety requirements in the nation and will store only the minimum gas necessary to supply the Los Angeles area,” Ken Harris, supervisor of the Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources State Oil and Gas, said in a statement.

For more than four months starting in 2015, invisible gas leaked from a ruptured well, sickening many residents and effectively doubling the methane emissions rate of the entire Los Angeles Basin.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.