Driver in Custody After Pursuit Ends in Violent Crash in Van Nuys Area

A driver was taken into custody after a pursuit ended in a crash in the Van Nuys area Wednesday afternoon.

Prior to being taken into custody, the vehicle could be seen driving erratically through traffic, hitting one car and narrowly missing several others as it traveled at a high rate of speed on surface streets shortly before 3 p.m., aerial video from Sky5 showed.

At times, the black car could be seen driving on the wrong side of the road and in the center divider; it also appeared to run several run lights, according to the footage.

The chase ended near Hayvenhurst Avenue and Vanowen Street about 3:05 p.m. when the car tried to speed through a red light and was T-boned by an oncoming car in the intersection.

The driver then got out of the car and tried to flee, but was apprehended following a brief foot pursuit. It was unclear whether the individual who chased him down was a police officer or a civilian.

He was placed in handcuffs before being taken to an awaiting patrol car, aerial video showed.

It was unknown if anyone was injured, but a Los Angeles Fire Department ambulance responded to the location.

A short time later, officers could be seen searching the pursuit vehicle.

