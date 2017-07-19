Dog Found in Vacant East St. Louis Lot Described as ‘One of the Worst Abuse Cases in 20 Years’

Stray Rescue of St. Louis is looking for donations and offering a reward in “one of the worst abuse cases in 20 years.”

Glamour was found in a vacant lot in East St. Louis, KMOV reported.

She had a shattered left knee, fractured forearm, ruptured eyeball, broken jaw, two broken ribs and a deep wound on her neck. Stray Rescue of St. Louis said she tested heartworm positive, will need to have a leg amputated and has bullets in her neck and knees.

“She’s one of the worst, if not the worst, abused dog that we’ve ever had here at Stray Rescue,” Randy Grim, founder of Stray Rescue, said in a video posted to Facebook.

Stray Rescue is asking for donations to help with Glamour’s care and treatment.

An anonymous donor is offering $2,000 for information regarding Glamour’s abuse. To give a tip to Stray Rescue call 314-771-6121.