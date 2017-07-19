Elderly Thousand Oaks Woman Is Reported Missing: Ventura County Sheriff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 74-year-old woman in Thousand Oaks who is said to have "slight dementia" was reported missing after leaving a hospital on Tuesday, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Judith K. Sirstins was last seen on Tuesday night, around 10:00 p.m., when she was leaving in her car from Los Robles Hospital in Thousand Oak, the sheriff's office said. She is described by officials as a 5-foot-2-inch woman with long gray hair and blue eyes and weighing around 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a long sleeve white shirt and blue jeans, and she was driving a dark gray 2007 Toyota Camry with the California license plate number 5YUW918.

Sirstins' credit card was used at a Shell gas station in South L.A. on Wednesday, Ventura County detectives said.

Her son, Dennis Burns, told KTLA that Sirstins said she would call when she got home from the hospital but never did. She left without a cell phone and does not have medication she needs for dementia, her son said.

"Her memory is progressively getting worse -- and without medication -- it's a scary combination," Burns said.

"My biggest concern is she's very trusting," Burns said, adding that while he is "optimistic," he is also very nervous. "People will take advantage of nice people."

Anyone with information about the whereabout of Sirstins is urged to call Detective Dave Nickels at 805-947-8287 or the sheriff's dispatch at 805-654-9511.