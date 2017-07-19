Green Puppy Born in Scotland Surprises Owner: ‘We Couldn’t Believe It’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dog owner Louise Sutherland from Scotland got the surprise of her life when her golden retriever recently gave birth to a rare green puppy

Sutherland named the green pup Forest, according to The Sun. Forest is one of nine puppies in the 3-year-old retriever's litter.

“The first pup was stuck, so myself and my daughter Claire managed to free him and pull him out safely,” Sutherland told The Sun. “It was all hands on deck but then as the puppies started to arrive, we noticed that one of the puppies had green fur. We couldn’t believe it.”

This isn’t the first time a green puppy has been born; similar births have been reported on at least three other occasions.

Veterinarians believe that the green fur is caused by an exposure to biliverdin—a green bile pigment found in the placenta, Time magazine reported after one of the births in 2014.

The color does not appear to pose any health risks, and tends to fade within a few weeks, according to Time. Sutherland told The Sun that the color of Forest’s fur has already started fading.

“The color has faded quite a bit already and will be gone soon, I’m told," she said.

While the other puppies will be going to other loving homes, Sutherland says she will be keeping Forest.