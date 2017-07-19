Investigators Looking for More Victims in Anaheim Event Planner Scam

A man has been arrested in connection with an event planning scam and detectives in Anaheim are looking for additional victims.

Byron Vinicio Sanchez was arrested June 28 on three counts of grand theft and three counts of thefts by false pretense in connection with a scam that targeted families in the market for event planning services including weddings and quinceañera parties, the Anaheim Police Department said in a news release.

Several families reported having paid between $6,000 and $15,000 to Sanchez, who police say defrauded them of large amounts of money. Detectives launched an investigation in the fall of 2016.

Detectives believe Sanchez would enter into contracts with the victims to plan and organize events, but would not arrange for any of the services for which he had been paid.

Sanchez has previously went by the names of Lester Perez, Byron Sanchez Alonzo and Jairo Perez, police said.

He remains in custody at the Orange County Jail without bail.

Police believe there are numerous victims across Orange and Los Angeles counties who have yet to be located.

Anyone who believes they were a victim of Sanchez is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.