Man Who Fatally Stabbed His Norwalk Neighbor Is Sentenced to Life in Prison

A 25-year-old man who stabbed his neighbor to death in Norwalk in 2012 was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Wednesday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

Prosecutors said Luis Fernando Lemus broke into his neighbor’s home in Norwalk on Aug. 10, 2012 and stabbed the 50-year-old woman to death. He pled guilty and admitted the killing was committed during a burglary, officials said.

He fled to Guatemala after the murder, where he remained for years until he was finally located in December 2014, authorities said. At that point, he was extradited to Los Angeles County four months later.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigated the case.