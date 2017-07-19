Mickey Mouse Surprises Foster Children With Adoption Announcement at Disney World

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Emotional video capturing the moment two foster children learned during a recent trip to Walt Disney World that their foster parents would be adopting them has gone viral.

Courtney and Tom Gilmour invited 12-year-old Janielle and 10-year-old Elijah into their home three years ago. Shortly before their trip the Florida theme park in April, Courtney and Tom were given an adoption date, according to television station WTVT in Orlando.

“I thought, ‘How cool would it be for Mickey to hold up a sign telling the kids,'” Courtney Gilmour told the station.

Disney arranged a special meet-and-greet with Mickey Mouse after Courtney tweeted her plans to surprise the kids.

After Janielle and Elijah talked with Mickey for a few minutes, the children were presented with a sign that revealed their upcoming adoption date.

“I shared the video because I want to continue to draw attention to foster care and adoption,” Courtney Gilmour told WTVT. “Being a former foster child myself and now a foster/adopt mother, it’s very important we don’t forget there is lots of help needed."

The video has been viewed 1.5 million times and shared more than 17,000 times since being posted on her page on July 6.

Gilmour told WTVT the adoption day in May went "perfect."