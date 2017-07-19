Small Dog Rescued From House Fire in Bakersfield

Firefighters pulled a small dog out of a house fire in Bakersfield on Wednesday, and as seen through a one-minute clip of the encounter, managed to resuscitate the dog after it was appearing unresponsive.

The dog was removed from a residential structure fire in the 4600 block of Quarter Ave, according to a post on the Bakersfield Fire Department’s Facebook page. The post includes a video clip that shows the dog appearing unresponsive, with his eyes shut and his tiny body slightly quivering but not moving around when a firefighter tries to shake him and get a response.

Then, after being given what officials say is a specialized animal oxygen mask, the dog is appears suddenly awake and panting.