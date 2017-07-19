Suspects Sought After $400K Worth of Jewelry Stolen From West Hollywood Store

Los Angeles deputies are searching for two suspects on Wednesday after a jewelry store in West Hollywood was burglarized.

A man allegedly smashed a glass front door with a spark plug and forcibly entered Gina Amir Atelier jewelry store in the 500 block of Robertson Boulevard on June 23 around 5 a.m.

The burglar is shown on surveillance video kicking open the door to the back office and removing $400,000 worth of diamonds and other precious jewelry from a safe, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department press release.

The man ran out of the store with the jewels and fled the scene in a 4-door silver or dark sedan driven by another suspect, the Department said.

One of the suspects is described as a 25 to 35-year-old, 6-foot tall man who weighs around 210 pounds.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, West Hollywood Division at 310-358-4055.