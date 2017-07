Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 22nd Annual Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals

Saturday, July 22 at Los Alamitos Race Course

First wiener dog race starts at 6:30 p.m. Championship race at 9:15 p.m.

The event benefits the Seal Beach Animal Care Center

Admission $3; Children 17 and under are free; Free general parking

#WienerNationals #LosAlRacing