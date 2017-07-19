Woman Killed, Man Wounded When Gunman Opens Fire on Car in Inglewood

A woman has died and a man is in critical condition after a gunman opened fire on their car in Inglewood late Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were sent to treat two gunshot victims at a gas station near the intersection of South Ash Avenue and West Manchester Boulevard about 11:30 p.m.

The shooting occurred about a block away from the gas station, but the driver managed to get the vehicle to the location for help, Inglewood Police Department Lt. Neal Cochran said.

Video from the scene showed multiple bullet holes in the passenger side door of a white Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

Both victims, described as a 57-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman, were in critical condition and taken by ambulance to a local hospital, Cochran said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital about 1:49 a.m., according to a Police Department spokesperson.

Investigators believe the shooting may be gang related, Cochran said.

No description of the gunman was immediately available.