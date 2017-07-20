11-Year-Old Girl in Critical Condition After Hit-and-Run Crash in Lancaster; Suspect Sought: LASD

Los Angeles deputies are searching for a suspect on Thursday after a 11-year-old girl was critically injured during a hit-and-run crash in Lancaster.

Two vehicles collided into each other at the intersection of 20th Street East and Lancaster Boulevard on Tuesday around midnight, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The 11-year-old girl was a passenger in one of the vehicles and sustained serious injuries in the crash. She was airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition, the Department said.

Witnesses identified Eduardo Medrano Jr., 25, as the driver of the other vehicle, the Department stated in a press release.

He allegedly fled the scene in a gold or tan Infinity 4-door sedan with the license plate number “6MWM091” that arrived at the intersection after the crash, the Department said.

Medrano is described as a 5-foot, 10-inch man with black hair and green eyes who weighs around 145 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department at 661-940-3814.