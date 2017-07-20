2 Killed in Massive 6.7 Earthquake in Turkey and Greece

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At least two people were killed early Friday when the Greek island of Kos was shaken by a magnitude 6.7 earthquake, Mayor George Kyritsis told CNN Greece.

The quake's epicenter was just 16.2 kilometers (10.1 miles) east-northeast of Kos in the sea between Greece and Turkey, the US Geological Survey said.

About 200,000 people in Greece and Turkey felt strong to very strong shaking, the USGS estimated.

The epicenter was close to the Turkish port city of Bodrum.

A video posted to Instagram by Firuz Anlı shows people in Bodrum experiencing the temblor.

There were no immediate reports of death in the area, the Bodrum Municipality tweeted.

Bodrum Mayor Mehmet Kocadon, speaking to Turkey's state news agency Anadolu, said one road collapsed and some boats were damaged as the lines holding the boats snapped due to the waves.

Bodrum is about 700 kilometers (435 miles) from Istanbul and also from Ankara.

A quake with a magnitude of between 6.0 and 6.9 is classified as "strong."

According to the USGS, there were at least six aftershocks of magnitude 4.0 or greater.