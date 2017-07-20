Help Sought Locating El Monte Teen Missing for Nearly 2 Months

A 14-year-old boy has been missing from El Monte for almost two months, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Thursday asked for the public’s help in locating him.

Cornelious Ayers was reported missing on May 30, according to the poster from the center.

Officials believe he may be traveling throughout the Los Angeles area.

Ayers is described as standing about 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighing around 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair, according to the poster.

Anyone with information about him or has knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678, or the Los Angeles Police Department at 1-877-275-5273.