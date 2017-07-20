Rollover Crash Leaves at Least 1 Child Injured, Northbound 14 Freeway Closed Near Acton

Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash that left at least one child injured on the northbound 14 Freeway near Acton Thursday morning.

The crash involved at least one vehicle that rolled over near the Red Rover Mine Road off-ramp at about 6:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log.

California Highway Patrol Officer Nicholson confirmed there were injuries as a result of the crash.

The extent of the injuries were unknown.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed emergency crews working on at least one child on the freeway.

Officials shut down the northbound side of the freeway as crews worked to help the victims of the crash.

Video showed a person being extricated from the damaged vehicle’s passenger side about 6:54 a.m.

Just moments later, a helicopter was landing on the freeway to pick up an injured patient.

