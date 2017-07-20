Judge Denies ex-L.A. County Sheriff’s Request for Freedom While Appealing Conviction for Jail Abuse Cover-Up

A federal judge has denied ex-Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca’s request to remain free while he appeals his conviction on charges that he obstructed an investigation into abuses in the county jail system.

Ex-Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca is seen outside the L.A. federal courthouse after he was convicted of obstruction of justice and other charges. A judge denied Baca's request to be free on bond while he appeals his conviction. (Credit: Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

In a nine-page ruling Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Percy Anderson found that Baca failed to raise any issues that would likely result in a new trial.

Baca — who was sentenced to three years in prison after he was convicted of making false statements to federal investigators, conspiracy and obstruction of justice — is scheduled to surrender to federal authorities and begin his prison sentence next week.

It remains unclear if Baca will seek further relief with the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, which could allow him to remain free during his appeal.

