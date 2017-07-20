Linkin Park Singer Chester Bennington Dies in Los Angeles County at 41: AP Reports

Chester Bennington of Linkin Park performs on stage at the iHeartRadio Album Release Party presented by State Farm at the iHeartRadio Theater Los Angeles on May 22, 2017 in Burbank. (Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
Chester Bennington, the lead singer of the rock band Linkin Park, has died in an apparent suicide in Los Angeles County, the Associated Press reported, citing county coroner’s office. the He was 41 years old.
