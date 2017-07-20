× Man Found Shot to Death, Woman Injured Inside Car in Arlington Heights

Los Angeles detectives are investigating after a male driver was found shot to death and a female passenger sustained serious injuries inside a car on Thursday.

Authorities were called to the 1600 block of Van Ness Avenue around 12:45 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

There, they discovered a car with a man and woman inside suffering from gunshot wounds, along with two small uninjured children, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a press release.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was transported to the hospital in unknown condition, according to the LAPD.

The shooter is described as a 20 to 25-year-old man last seen wearing a white shirt and running south on Van Ness Avenue.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department at 213-382-9470.