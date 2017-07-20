Man Who Allegedly Attempted Knife Attack in Pasadena Is Arrested Following SWAT Standoff

A 27-year-old man who allegedly lunged at store employees with a knife after an apparent failed robbery attempt in Pasadena has been arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and making criminal threats following a standoff, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday.

Cesar Oswaldo Jimenez, 27, allegedly attempted to steal items from a Pasadena store in the 3600 block of East Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena but was challenged by store employees and left, according to L.A. County Sheriff officials.

Later, he returned — allegedly armed with a knife that he lunged at store employees with, officials said. Jimenez allegedly then broke the front store windows and left.

Authorities said they found Jimenez at his home later, where he barricaded himself inside the home and refused to surrender, officials said.

The surrounding homes were evacuated and the crisis negotiation team and special weapons teams for the L.A. County Sheriff were called in.

Eventually, after constant attempts to communicate with the suspect, officers from the special weapons team shot several cans of tear gas into the home. The suspect then surrendered and was taken into custody, officials said.

He was transported to a local hospital for medical clearance and then booked with bail set at $50,000.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to reach the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Temple Station at 626-285-7171. Anonymous tips can be forwarded to 800-222-8477 or by visiting the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.