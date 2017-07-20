Vehicle Crashes Into Starbucks Following Collision in Valley Glen; 7 Injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At least seven people were injured after a two-car collision resulted in one of the vehicles crashing into a Starbucks in Valley Glen early Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The initial crash took place in the 12900 block of West Victory Boulevard -- at the intersection of Coldwater Canyon -- shortly after 1 p.m., according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert.

Two patients were transported by ambulance to a local hospital, while five others were being evaluated at the scene, according to an LAFD spokesperson.

The extent of their injuries, as well as their conditions, were not immediately known.

The red sedan appeared to have jumped a curb and went through a planter before crashing through a window, the footage showed.

The crash caused "an unknown amount of structural damage" to the Starbucks location, according to the LAFD alert.

The other vehicle involved in the collision, a blue car, appeared to have sustained significant front-end damage. It remained in the middle of the intersection nearly an hour after the crash.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA's Irving Last contributed to this story.