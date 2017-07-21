Santa Ana Police Open Fire During Domestic Dispute Call, Killing 1

One person was killed after police opened fire while responding to a domestic dispute in Santa Ana Friday morning.

The incident occurred in the 2400 block of South Olive Street, Santa Ana Police Department Cmdr. Brown said.

At some point, responding officers shot at a person at the scene, Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said.

The person struck by the gunfire was later died at a local hospital, Bertagna said.

It was unclear why police opened fire or if the person shot by officers was armed.

No officers were injured in the incident.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.