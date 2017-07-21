× 4 People Injured After Hard Helicopter Landing in Sherman Oaks

Four people were injured on Friday after a helicopter had a hard landing in Sherman Oaks, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The landing occurred around 12:06 p.m. in the 15000 block of West Valleyheart Drive.

All four people exited the helicopter with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, the Department said.

Video from Sky5 showed paramedics wheeling a man and woman on gurneys towards an ambulance. There is no active fire near the scene of the landing, authorities said.

Valleyheart Drive is closed from Noble Avenue to Sepulveda Boulevard until further notice, the Department added.

Check back for updates on this developing story.