Amber Alert Issued for Teen With Autism After Car Stolen From Restaurant in Paramount

An Amber Alert has been issued Friday for a 17-year-old boy with autism who was inside a vehicle that was stolen from a Jack in the Box in Paramount.

Frankie Vargoa went with his sister around midnight to the restaurant located at 6601 Alondra Boulevard and waited in the running vehicle while she went inside to get food, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Boese said.

When Vargoa’s sister came out of the restaurant, the car had been stolen, Boese said.

Vargoa, who has been diagnosed with autism, has the mental capacity of a 12-year-old, Boese said.

He stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Vargoa was last seen wearing a gray tank top, tan shorts, white socks and slippers.

The car Vargoa was in was described as a black 2015 Honda Civic with gray rims, a cracked front windshield and California license plate number of 7LGH091.

Authorities initially described the vehicle as a 2009 Honda Civic, but updated the information in a news release.

