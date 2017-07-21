Watch Live: White House Holds News Briefing After Sean Spicer Resigns

As California’s Labor Shortage Grows, Farmers Race to Replace Workers With Robots

Agricultural worker Alicia Solano, 17, of Oaxaca, Mexico, thins rows of lettuce near Salinas, where a computer-guided machine had done the bulk of the work, leaving her small crew to hoe only what it missed. (Credit: Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Driscoll’s is so secretive about its robotic strawberry picker it won’t let photographers within telephoto range of it.

But if you do get a peek, you won’t see anything humanoid or space-aged. AgroBot is still more John Deere than C-3PO — a boxy contraption moving in fits and starts, with its computer-driven sensors, graspers and cutters missing 1 in 3 berries.

Such has been the progress of ag-tech in California, where despite the adoption of drones, iPhone apps and satellite-driven sensors, the hand and knife still harvest the bulk of more than 200 crops.

Now, the $47-billion agriculture industry is trying to bring technological innovation up to warp speed before it runs out of low-wage immigrant workers.

