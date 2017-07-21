BREAKING: Amber Alert Issued for Teen With Autism After Car Stolen From Restaurant in Paramount

As Trump Administration Wages War on Legal Marijuana, Military Veterans Side With Pot

Posted 8:09 AM, July 21, 2017, by

In this file photo, a bowl of marijuana is displayed in a booth at The International Cannabis and Hemp Expo April 18, 2010, in Daly City. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The Trump administration’s attack on legal marijuana, already stymied by large states determined not to roll back the clock, is increasingly confronting an even more politically potent adversary: military veterans.

Frustrated by federal laws restricting their access to a drug many already rely on to help treat post-traumatic stress disorder, chronic pain and opioid addiction, veterans have become an influential lobbying force in the marijuana debate after sitting on the sidelines for years.

The 2-million-member American Legion this spring got involved in a big way by launching a campaign to reduce marijuana restrictions, which it says hurt veterans and may aggravate a suicide epidemic.

The move reflects the changing politics of marijuana, and of a conservative, century-old veterans service organization facing new challenges as its membership grows with those who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.