Authorities Continue Search for Armed Man Suspected of Sexually Assaulting Women in Fairfax Apartment

LAPD officials continue to seek information regarding a man who allegedly bound and sexually assaulted two women in their Fairfax apartment earlier this month.

The incident occurred in the 400 block of North Ogden Driveon July 3 about 11:50 p.m.

The man went into the apartment while armed with a gun, tied both victims’ hands and sexually assaulted them, according to a Los Angeles Police Department community alert.

One of the victims screamed and the man ran from the area.

Media organizations were initially alerted of the alleged crime on July 6, but officials sent out another news release seeking the public’s help in identifying the man.

He is described as being 30 to 40 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall to 6 feet tall and weighs about 16- to 180 pounds, according to the news release.

He was also described as having a short gray beard and was seen wearing a baseball cap.

Anyone with information, including any possible additional victims of this suspect, can call Detective Daniel Aguirre or Detective John Macchiarella at 213-486-6910.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit directly to http://www.lacrimestoppers.org.

The Melrose Action Neighborhood Watch, located in the area where the sexual assaults took place, will hold a meeting on crime at 7 p.m. July 26 at the Blu Jam Cafe in response to the recent sexual assaults and other crimes that have occurred in our area.

Representatives from the LAPD Wilshire station, Councilman Paul Koretz and the Mid City West Community Council are expected to attend the meeting, according to a post on the Melrose Action website.