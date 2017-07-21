Backyard and Pool Party Ideas With Lifestyle Expert Alison Deyette

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Style Expert Alison Deyette shares how to throw a fun summer backyard pool party from the decor to the games to the pool floats and food.

Summer games and toys for kids and kids at heart are from Amazon Summer Toy List.

Entertaining decor, serveware and snacks from World Market. Pool Floats from BigMouth Inc. available at Target and Amazon.

Smithfield pork ribs available at Walmart and other grocery stores.

Pesto for dip and pasta from Three Bridges available at grocery stores nationwide.

Neutrogena Beach Defense Sunscreen. Round beach towels and outdoor seating from Neiman Marcus via Shoprunner.