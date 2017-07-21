Former Corrections Officer Faces Prison Time After Trying to Smuggle Porn, Electronics Into Victorville Facility

A former federal corrections officer will soon be a federal prisoner after he was caught trying to smuggle porn, phones, electronics and drugs into a Victorville prison for an inmate in exchange for money, prosecutors announced Friday.

Ignacio Adrian Sobers Jr., 31, was convicted in March of one count of acceptance of a bribe by a public official and was sentenced Friday to six months in federal prison followed by six months of home detention, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

It’s unlikely that Sobers would be housed in Victorville where he used to be a guard, officials said.

Sobers’ conviction followed a year-long probe that ended in January when investigators found the prohibited contraband, literally gift-wrapped, in Sobers’ possession during a sting on Jan. 21 in San Bernardino, according to the criminal complaint.

