Girl Critically Injured in Lancaster Hit-and-Run Crash Dies; Suspect Arrested

An 11-year-old girl who was critically injured in a Lancaster hit-and-run crash earlier this week has died, and the man who allegedly fled the scene after the incident has been arrested, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials announced Friday.
The two-vehicle crash occurred on about 12 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of 20th Street East and Lancaster Boulevard.
The girl, a passenger in one of the vehicles, was airlifted to a hospital in “extremely critical condition,” according to a sheriff’s news release.
She died on Thursday “surrounded by her family,” the news release reads.
Eduardo Medrano Jr. was seen by witnesses leaving the scene in a Infinity 4-door sedan.
Medrano turned himself in at the Lancaster sheriff’s station on Friday.
He was booked on suspicion of felony hit and run nd his bail was set at $250,000.