Girl Critically Injured in Lancaster Hit-and-Run Crash Dies; Suspect Arrested

An 11-year-old girl who was critically injured in a Lancaster hit-and-run crash earlier this week has died, and the man who allegedly fled the scene after the incident has been arrested, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials announced Friday.

The two-vehicle crash occurred on about 12 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of 20th Street East and Lancaster Boulevard.

The girl, a passenger in one of the vehicles, was airlifted to a hospital in “extremely critical condition,” according to a sheriff’s news release.

She died on Thursday “surrounded by her family,” the news release reads.

Eduardo Medrano Jr. was seen by witnesses leaving the scene in a Infinity 4-door sedan.

Medrano turned himself in at the Lancaster sheriff’s station on Friday.

He was booked on suspicion of felony hit and run nd his bail was set at $250,000.