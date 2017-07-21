Linkin Park Frontman Chester Bennington Died by Hanging, L.A. County Coroner Confirms

Linkin Park vocalist Chester Bennington died by hanging at his Palos Verdes Estates home, the Los Angeles County coroner confirmed Friday.

An employee discovered the 41-year-old’s body Thursday morning hanging from a belt on a bedroom door inside his home in the 2800 block of Via Victoria, said Ed Winter, spokesman for the L.A. County medical examiner-coroner. A half-empty bottle of alcohol was found in the room, he said.

Bennington did not leave a suicide note, Winter said.

An autopsy had not been performed on Bennington on Friday.

